Kier Acquisition of McNicholas Strengthens Utilities and Infrastructure Services Position

McNicholas is a leading infrastructure services provider in the UK

1,880 employees to transfer to Kier

Kier, the leading property, residential, construction and services group, today announces it has completed the acquisition of leading infrastructure services provider McNicholas to strengthen its positions in the utilities and infrastructure services sectors.

McNicholas is an established UK engineering services provider to the UK's multi-utility sectors including telecommunications, gas, power, water, renewable energy and rail. Working across the UK and with headquarters in Elstree, Hertfordshire it employs 1,880 people and has a client base which includes Virgin Media, Network Rail and UK Power Networks.

This investment in the Kier Group utilities and infrastructure services business will strengthen Kier's position in one of its key sectors and will boost its expertise in infrastructure services.

Commenting on the acquisition, Haydn Mursell, Chief Executive of Kier said: "The acquisition of McNicholas builds on Kier's strategy to accelerate growth and hold leading positions in its chosen markets. It is a highly complementary addition to our utility services business and enhances our presence in the power, rail and telecoms markets, with its long-standing client relationships. We are delighted that Barry and his team will remain with Kier to continue the growth and development of the business."

Barry McNicholas, Chief Executive of McNicholas said: "Our business has been servicing the rapidly growing telecommunications industry for over fifty years and our expertise and knowledge has given us leading positions in new sectors such as gas, power, rail and civil engineering. We are excited by the opportunities that joining a larger group gives our teams to expand and grow. It also provides our clients access to a broader range of capabilities. I and the team look forward to joining Kier and playing a role in delivering the Vision 2020 strategy."

About Kier

Kier Group plc is a leading property, residential, construction and services group that invests in, builds, maintains and renews the places where we work, live and play. We operate across a range of sectors including defence, education, health, housing, industrials, power, transport and utilities. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, we are a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

With a head office at Tempsford Hall in Bedfordshire and a network of 88 UK offices. Kier offers national coverage across all of its core activities. Employing over 20,000 people, with a turnover in excess of £4bn, Kier has the financial strength and technical expertise to undertake some of the most significant construction, civil engineering and service contracts in the country.

About McNicholas

McNicholas is a UK-leading utilities contractor, which also operates nationwide in the communications, rail and energy sectors. The company dates back to 1949 and was built on the back of the post-war telecommunications industry.

Since then, the company has played a key role in facilitating a better connected UK; be it by rolling out high speed broadband to enable a digital Britain, installing new utilities for our schools, offices and homes, or by upgrading power supplies to electrify of our railways.

The company provides an end-to-end solution; from utility infrastructure design to construction, and takes pride in developing long-term partnerships with clients, such as Network Rail and Virgin Media; some of whom have been customers for more than 20 years.

Today, the company has a turnover of around £200m and employs 1,880 people directly and additionally a large sub-contract supply chain, made up of small to medium enterprises.