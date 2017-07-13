Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Transaction in Own Shares

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Weiss Korea announces that on 12 July 2017 it purchased 1,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 169.50p per share in accordance with the authority granted to it by shareholders at its 2016 Annual General Meeting. The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase and cancellation, the Company will have 84,364,981 ordinary shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury.

