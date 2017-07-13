sprite-preloader
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, July 12

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Weiss Korea announces that on 12 July 2017 it purchased 1,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 169.50p per share in accordance with the authority granted to it by shareholders at its 2016 Annual General Meeting. The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase and cancellation, the Company will have 84,364,981 ordinary shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury.

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell - Nomad
James Waterlow - Sales		+44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden / Cara De La Mare		+44 1481 745 498

Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


© 2017 PR Newswire