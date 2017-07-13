ACACIA MINING PLC - Directorate Change

13 July 2017

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Acacia announces that following the expiry of his second three-year term of appointment, Ambassador (ret'd) Juma V. Mwapachu has decided to retire from the Acacia Board of Directors with effect from 13 July 2017.

The Acacia Board of Directors and management team wish to acknowledge Ambassador Mwapachu for his valuable commitment and support to the company during his tenure and wish him all the best for the future.

Following this change, the Acacia Board will comprise seven members, including four Independent Non-Executive Directors, two Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director.

