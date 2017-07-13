sprite-preloader
WKN: A1CTRD ISIN: GB00B61D2N63 Ticker-Symbol: 33A 
13.07.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire

ACACIA MINING PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, July 12

13 July 2017

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Acacia announces that following the expiry of his second three-year term of appointment, Ambassador (ret'd) Juma V. Mwapachu has decided to retire from the Acacia Board of Directors with effect from 13 July 2017.

The Acacia Board of Directors and management team wish to acknowledge Ambassador Mwapachu for his valuable commitment and support to the company during his tenure and wish him all the best for the future.

Following this change, the Acacia Board will comprise seven members, including four Independent Non-Executive Directors, two Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: www.acaciamining.com or contact:

Acacia Mining plc +44 (0) 20 7129 7150
Giles Blackham, Investor Relations

Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Gordon Poole / Billy Clegg / Nick Hennis


© 2017 PR Newswire