AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2017-07-13 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) and (Euronext Paris:CSTM) is proud to announce that it has delivered its 10 millionth part to Ford Motor Company. A provider of aluminum structural components for the Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks, Constellium will also supply the all-new Ford Expedition starting in Fall 2017.



Constellium provides several aluminum parts for the Ford F-150 and Super Duty, including the windshield header, a complex component that reduces weight as well as the number of parts required in comparison with the steel version it replaced.



"It's an honor to supply the iconic Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks," said Eric Krepps, Constellium's Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Structures for North America. "Our Van Buren, Michigan, plant has an excellent record of quality and delivery to Ford and I am very proud of their success."



In Fall 2017, Constellium will begin supplying the all-new aluminum-intensive Ford Expedition from its Van Buren plant as well. The facility was expanded in 2015 to double its production capacity to accommodate the Ford projects. The 2018 model year Expedition saves 300 pounds compared to the previous model thanks to advanced materials like aluminum.



Aluminum is increasingly adopted by automakers as a material of choice to aid in lightweighting vehicles to improve fuel economy and lower emissions. In response to growing demand for its high-strength, lightweight automotive structural components, Constellium opened a new plant in White, Georgia, this spring and will open a new plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in 2018.



About Constellium



Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) and (Euronext Paris:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.7 billion of revenue in 2016.



www.constellium.com



