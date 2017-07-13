sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Elanders AB: Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - June 2017

First six months
  • Net sales increased by 112 percent to MSEK 4,403 (2,077).  
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 214 (134), which was an improvement in the result by 60 percent. 
  • The operating result increased to MSEK 182 (122).
  • The result before tax increased to MSEK 143 (111).
  • The net result increased to MSEK 107 (80) or SEK 3.02 (2.85) per share.
  • Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -113 (68), of which MSEK -262 (0) consisted of increased working capital in the form of accounts receivable due to the settlement of a factoring debt during the first quarter. Cleared of this one-off item and the purchase price of acquisitions, operating cash flow was MSEK 149 (101). 
  • The increase in net sales and the result is primarily due to the acquisition of LGI, which was consolidated into the Elanders Group at the end of July 2016.
Second quarter
  • Net sales were MSEK 2,264 (1,079), which was an increase of 110 percent. 
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 108 (72), which was an improvement in the result by 50 percent. 
  • The operating result increased to MSEK 93 (66).
  • The result before tax increased to MSEK 73 (61).
  • The net result increased to MSEK 54 (45) or SEK 1.52 (1.59) per share.
  • Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 47 (64).
Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com (http://www.elanders.com) or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com (mailto:info@elanders.com). 
Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:
Magnus Nilsson
President and CEO 
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50 
Andréas Wikner 
Chief Financial Officer 
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50  
Elanders AB (publ)  
(Company ID 556008-1621) 
P.O. Box 137 
SE-435 23 Mölnlycke, Sweden 
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00 
This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 13 July 2017.

2017-07-13 Elanders Press release Q2 2017 (http://hugin.info/1053/R/2120028/807601.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Elanders AB via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)