Elanders AB: Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - June 2017

First six months

Net sales increased by 112 percent to MSEK 4,403 (2,077).

EBITA increased to MSEK 214 (134), which was an improvement in the result by 60 percent.

The operating result increased to MSEK 182 (122).

The result before tax increased to MSEK 143 (111).

The net result increased to MSEK 107 (80) or SEK 3.02 (2.85) per share.

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -113 (68), of which MSEK -262 (0) consisted of increased working capital in the form of accounts receivable due to the settlement of a factoring debt during the first quarter. Cleared of this one-off item and the purchase price of acquisitions, operating cash flow was MSEK 149 (101).

The increase in net sales and the result is primarily due to the acquisition of LGI, which was consolidated into the Elanders Group at the end of July 2016.

Second quarter

Net sales were MSEK 2,264 (1,079), which was an increase of 110 percent.

EBITA increased to MSEK 108 (72), which was an improvement in the result by 50 percent.

The operating result increased to MSEK 93 (66).

The result before tax increased to MSEK 73 (61).

The net result increased to MSEK 54 (45) or SEK 1.52 (1.59) per share.

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 47 (64).

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com (http://www.elanders.com) or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com (mailto:info@elanders.com).

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

P.O. Box 137

SE-435 23 Mölnlycke, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

