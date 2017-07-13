

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's final consumer prices for June in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.6 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the Swiss franc.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8869 against the pound, 1.1021 against the Swiss franc, 1.1446 against the U.S. dollar and 129.33 against the yen.



