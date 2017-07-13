

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) reported that its net income from continuing operations for the second quarter declined to 25.1 million euros from 28.9 million euros a year earlier.



After a moderate second quarter, Gerresheimer AG expects revenues to recover in the second half of the year.



'Revenues decreased slightly in the second quarter as anticipated. We expect that our business will visibly pick up again, especially in the fourth quarter,' said Uwe R?hrhoff, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.



Adjusted net income from continuing operations after non-controlling interests for the second-quarter was 30.4 million euros, compared with 34.2 million euros in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations after non-controlling interests consequently came to 0.97 euros in the second quarter of 2017, as against 1.08 euros in the prior-year quarter.



Gerresheimer incurred 35.4 million euros in capital expenditure in the first half of2017, compared with 35.0 million euros in the first half of the prior year. Capital expenditure focused on additional production capacity for plastic packaging in the USA, a furnace repair at the Belgian cosmetic glass plant, and new vial and cartridge machinery as part of global standardization.



Ajusted EBITDA decreased to 75.8 million euros in the second quarter of 2017 from 80.7 million euros in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA on a constant exchange rate basis similarly stood at 75.8 million euros.



Gerresheimer generated revenues of 339.5 million euros, 2.2% lower than the 347.3 million euros recorded in the prior-year quarter. On an organic basis - meaning at constant exchange rates and adjusted for acquisitions and divestments-revenues decreased by 3.7%. In line with expectations, there was lowerdemand for medical plastic systems from a number of pharma customers where Gerresheimer is the sole supplier.



Based on the current visibility and demand-side indications from customers, Gerresheimer confirms its fiscal year 2017 expectation of attaining the lower end of the communicated revenue range of 1.405 billion euros to 1.455 billion euros. The Company has given more specific revenue guidance of approximately 1.4 billion euro for the financial year 2017, compared with revenues of 1.376 billion euro in 2016.



For adjusted EBITDA, Gerresheimer has confirmed its 2017 expectation of an increase to approximately 320 million euros, compared with 308 million euros in 2016. Previously it was expected to be 320million euros plus or minus 10 million euros.



Furthermore, the Company has given more specific guidance for adjusted earnings per share after non-controlling interests, at approximately 4.25 euros for fiscal year, compared with a prior-year figure of 4.07 euros per share adjusted for the Life Science Research Division as a discontinued operation.Previously it was expected to be a range of 4.20 euros per share to 4.55 euros per share.



Largely due to the favorable long-term growth prospects and driven by initiatives to boost productivity and quality, the Company continues to anticipate that capital expenditure will likely amount to around 8% of revenues at constant exchange rates in the financial year 2017.



Through to the end of 2018, Gerresheimer aims for average organic revenue growth of between 4% and 5%. For the adjusted EBITDA margin, the Group's target is some 23% for fiscal 2018.



