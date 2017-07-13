

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. (TSM) Thursday posted lower net income for the second quarter, with a decline in net sales.



For the second quarter, net income slid 8.6 percent to NT$66.27 billion from NT$72.5 billion, and earnings per share declined to NT$2.56 from NT$2.80 last year.



Net sales for the quarter slid 3.6 percent to NT$213.85 billion. In US dollars, net sales rose 3.2 percent year-over-year.



Gross margin for the quarter was 50.8 percent, operating margin was 38.9 percent, and net profit margin was 31.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX