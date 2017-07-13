

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in June, latest figures from Destatis showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose at a slightly faster pace of 1.6 percent year-over-year in June, following a 1.5 percent climb in May. That was in line with the flash data published on June 26.



Energy prices remained flat following May's 2 percent increase. Meanwhile, food inflation rose to 2.8 percent from 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in June, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in the prior month. The latest figures confirmed preliminary data.



The harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 1.5 percent year-on-year in June, as estimated earlier, after climbing 1.4 percent in May. Month-on-month, the HICP moved up 0.2 percent.



