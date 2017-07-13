

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company BTG plc (BTG.L) Thursday said that its trading since April 1 has been in line with the Board's expectations and guidance for the full year is unchanged.



In its trading update, ahead of today's Annual General Meeting, the company said its strong performance in 2016/17 has continued into the new financial year. The company is on track to achieve double-digit product sales growth over the full financial year, driven by growth in Interventional Medicine business.



At the meeting, the Board will comment on the performance of the Group in the year 2017, and describe progress made in the current financial year to date.



The company noted that there were strong performances from TheraSphere, the liver cancer treatment, and EKOS, the blood clot treatment device.



Louise Makin, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We will continue to implement our growth strategy, to deliver double-digit annual product sales growth and margin expansion over time whilst investing selectively in innovation and development, commercial and geographic expansion and acquisitions to ensure sustainable long-term value creation.'



The company noted that work continues to progress the Premarket Approval application in the US for the PneumRx Coils, and in Europe coverage/reimbursement determinations continue in Germany and France.



