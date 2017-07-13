

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bankers Investment Trust plc. (BNKR.L) reported that its profit for half-year ended 30 April 2017 rose to 63.03 million pounds or 51.41 pence per share, from 675 thousand pounds or 0.59 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before taxation was 63.84 million pounds up from 1.20 million pounds in the previous year.



Gross revenue and capital gains grew to 67.52 million pounds from 5.19 million pounds last year.



The Board declares a second interim dividend of 4.70 pence per share payable on 31 August 2017 to shareholders on the register on 28 July 2017.



Looking ahead, the company said it remain cautiously optimistic regarding the short and medium term outlook for equity markets and the returns which it will likely witness from its portfolio.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX