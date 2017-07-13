Castellum's Half-year Report January-June 2017: 9% Growth in Property Management Income - Strong Net Leasing

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "Castellum once again records strong financial results and robust growth figures," summarizes Castellum CEO Henrik Saxborn. "Net leasing is at record highs - both for our new development projects as well as our existing portfolio. This has been made possible by a strong and stable rental market and amazing efforts by all our employees."

"I'm still inclined toward being positive," continues Saxborn. "Sustained high activity in our projects, the year's high leasing rate, repositioning of the portfolio, and synergy effects on the cost side. These all indicate great promise for the future - provided that no dramatic external events disrupt the picture."

Enclosure: Half-year Report January-June 2017

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 76 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq.m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

