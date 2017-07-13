

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International exhibitions group ITE Group Plc (ITE.L), in its trading update for the third quarter, reported 9 percent growth in like-for-like revenue and said the Group's performance is in line with management expectations.



For the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, the Group's revenue reached 58 million pounds, compared to 46 million pounds for the same period last year.



The Grouip said a strong performance from Moscow has been partially offset by continued weaker performance from some other regions and in particular, as expected, Turkey.



For year-to-date period, like-for-like revenue was up 4 percent.



For full year, like-for-like revenues are 4 percent ahead, with volumes being flat on the same basis. The Board said it remains confident in the Group's future prospects.



