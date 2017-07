BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business insolvencies deceased markedly in April from a year ago, figures from Destatis showed Thursday.



German local courts reported 1,573 business insolvencies in April, which represented a fall of 16.7 percent from the corresponding month last year.



In the construction sector, there were 270 cases with the largest number of business incidents, followed by commercial sector with 259 insolvency applications.



