Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Rüdiger Grube, former Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bahn AG, will join the firm as Chairman, Investment Banking, Germany, effective August 1, 2017. He will work closely with Eric Fellhauer and Ken-Oliver Fritz, co-heads of Lazard Investment Banking in Germany, and with the firm's global Financial Advisory network

Mr. Grube served as CEO of Deutsche Bahn AG from 2009 to 2017. Previously, he held senior management roles at Daimler-Benz since 1996, where he was appointed to the Executive Board in 2001. Prior to that, he worked for Deutsche Aerospace since 1992. He began his business career in 1989 at Messerschmitt-Bölkow-Blohm, after a successful academic career. Mr. Grube has served on numerous boards, including as Chairman of the Board of Directors for EADS from 2005 to 2009. He currently serves on the board of Hamburger Hafen Logistik AG.

ABOUT LAZARD

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

