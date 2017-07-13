Leidos Extends Relationship with Avinor for Passenger Process Optimisation

Company will provide queue measurement system to airports in Norway

RESTON, Virginia, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, is extending its relationship with Avinor, a Norwegian airport operator, to implement and extend the Passenger Queue Measurement System (QMS) at Oslo International Airport and other airports in the Avinor group. The Passenger QMS will improve the passenger experience and terminal flow.

Having accurate, objective, passenger wait times helps measure the impact of increasing passenger volumes on airport resources and enables airport operators to manage the passenger experience. The QMS calculates passenger journey times by capturing passenger cell phone signals via dedicated secure sensors installed across the airport campus. The collected data is anonymous and passenger privacy is protected. The system provides live and historical queue times and passenger volumes displayed via a dashboard-based application available on a range of devices. Passengers see the information on public displays at the airport as they enter the queue area, on Avinor's mobile apps, and displays on the airport train.

This technology enables airports to operate efficiently and encourages a smoother travel experience. With the system now operational at Oslo airport's new terminal extension, Leidos is also supplying this system to other airports within the Avinor group.

"Oslo International Airport is one of the early adopters of Automated Queue Measurement technology. We are happy to extend the system into the new departure terminal and to other airports in the Avinor group," said Bill Krampf, Leidos senior vice president of United Kingdom and Europe. "This program extension highlights the longstanding and strategic alliance between Avinor and Leidos to support the critical passenger and terminal support needs of airports."

The Oslo International Airport has been using the QMS technology since 2010. The solution is delivered in partnership with Denmark's Blip Systems and uses sensor technology from Blip Systems and from United Kingdom's Irisys Ltd.

About Avinor

Avinor is a wholly-owned state limited company under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications and is responsible for 45 state-owned airports.

About Leidos

Leidos is a FORTUNE 500® science and technology solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defence, intelligence, homeland security, civil and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $7.04 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2016. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

