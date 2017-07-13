Reykjavik, July 13, 2017 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reports that as of today Nasdaq Iceland ("the Exchange"), in cooperation with Nasdaq CSD Iceland, will begin publishing an indicator of leverage on the Icelandic stock market. Each month Nasdaq Iceland will release a market notice with information on the extent to which listed shares have been pledged as collateral in the systems of Nasdaq CSD Iceland. This is measured by the market value of pledged shares as a proportion of the total market capitalization of the stock market. The data includes shares traded on the Main Market and First North Iceland.



Information about shares pledged as collateral can serve as an indicator of how much investors have borrowed to buy shares, i.e. of how leveraged the market is. High leverage may indicate an increase in investor optimism and a modest increase in leverage may therefore be seen as a positive signal. Excessive leverage may, however, be considered a negative sign for various reasons. For example, an increase in leverage may result in the price of assets being pushed above their fundamental value in the short run (create so called price bubbles). High leverage may also amplify the effect of negative events on share prices.



"By publishing information about shares pledged as collateral on the Icelandic stock market we are taking another step towards greater levels of transparency on the market." says Baldur Thorlacius, Head of Surveillance at Nasdaq Iceland. "On July 1, 2017, the EU short selling regulation took effect in Iceland, providing investors with information about short positions in shares. By gaining access to an indicator of overall leverage on the one hand and short positions on the other, investors are provided with valuable information about forces that can potentially affect supply and demand for shares. This will hopefully serve as a useful addition to the array of information investors previously have had access to."



Data compiled by Nasdaq CSD Iceland only includes information about shares that have been pledged as collateral and registered as such in the systems of Nasdaq CSD Iceland, granting it legal protection in accordance with the Act On Electronic Registration of Rights of Title to Securities, no. 131/1997. The data does, therefore, not cover instances where a lender may have received all of the borrower's assets as collateral, including the shares, or indirect collateralization through forward contracts or other derivatives. It should also be noted that the information provides no indication of the margin to equity ratio.



Information on the proportion of shares pledged as collateral is attached and is also available in a market notice at http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/frettir/markadstilkynningar/iceland?languageId=1& Instrument=SSE101



Information about the EU short selling regulation can be found on the ESMA website:



https://www.esma.europa.eu/regulation/trading/short-selling



#



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media relations contact: ? Kristín Jóhannsdóttir ? +354 525 2800 ? kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638062