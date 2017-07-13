

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Südzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported that its consolidated group operating result for the first-quarter rose 153 million euros from the previous year's 110 million euros. This result improvement was driven primarily by the sugar segment, but the CropEnergies and fruit segments also contributed.



Consolidated group revenues for the first-quarter rose to 1.783 billion euros from the prior year's 1.608 billion euros, driven mainly by the sugar and CropEnergies segments.



The sugar segment's revenues rose to 777 million euros from 694 million euros last year. The increase was driven mainly by higher sugar sales revenues, which more than offset declining volumes.



The CropEnergies segment's revenues were considerably higher than last year, climbing to 214 million euros from last year's 149 million euros, driven almost exclusively by greatly increased production and sales volumes after restarting the production plant in Wilton, Great Britain, in the second quarter of last year.



Südzucker continues to expect group consolidated revenues of 6.7 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros for fiscal 2017/2018. It expects the sugar and fruit segments' revenues to increase moderately and the special products segment's to rise slightly. It now expect the CropEnergies segment's revenues to range between 775 million euros and 825 million euros, compared to the previous forecast of 725 million euros to 800 million euros.



The company anticipates the operating result to rise further. It should still range between 425 million euros and 500 million euros, driven mainly by significantly higher sugar segment results. After the record year in 2016/17, the company expects a significant retreat for the special products segment. It now expect the CropEnergies segment's result to range between 50 million euros and 90 million euros, compared to the previous forecast of 40 million euros to 80 million euros. A year-over-year increase is forecast for the fruit segment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX