

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The greenback that closed Wednesday's trading at 1.1411 against the euro and 0.9653 against the franc fell to 1.1456 and 0.9615, respectively.



The greenback hit a 2-day low of 1.2925 versus the pound, compared to 1.2884 hit late New York Wednesday.



The greenback slipped to a 6-day low of 0.7305 against the kiwi, off its early high of 0.7246.



Reversing from an early high of 0.7675 against the aussie, the greenback fell to 0.7715, which was its lowest level since March 21.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.16 against the euro, 0.93 against the franc, 1.32 against the pound, 0.79 against the aussie and 0.75 against the kiwi.



