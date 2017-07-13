

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical plc (HLCL.L) on Thursday reported continued success in meeting milestones and an increased focus of the business on London, offices in Manchester and logistics.



In the trading update for the period April 1 to July 12, Chief Executive Gerald Kaye said, 'Since 1 April 2017 we have received planning consent at Power Road Studios, London W4 and Evesham for new schemes. These projects add to our potential to create valuation gains and development profits across our portfolio. We have sold a further 11 residential units at Barts Square, London EC1 during the period. This means that almost 90% of the first phase of 144 units has been sold, several months before completion of the first units.'



In Manchester, the company completed the purchase of Trinity Court for £12.9m for future redevelopment, taking ownership in the city to four buildings with an end value of circa 100 million pounds, once all asset management is completed.



The logistics portfolio comprises 25 buildings where there are several asset management opportunities in the near future, the firm said.



In non-core portfolio, the company has reduced retail investment holdings to just one property with three regional offices also remaining. Sales at the retirement village portfolio have continued to perform strongly and construction is progressing well.



Further, the company announced that its final dividend for the year 2017 of 6.20 pence, if approved by Shareholders, will be paid on July 21. This will take the total dividend for the year to 8.60p.



As announced Wednesday, Duncan Walker has stepped down from the Board with immediate effect. As a consequence, resolution 7 at today's AGM, which seeks to re-elect him as a Director, has been withdrawn.



He will cease carrying out his day-to-day activities but will remain available in an advisory capacity with regard to the Company's retirement villages and regional investment portfolios until the expiry of his notice period.



