

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss producer and import prices for June. Economists forecast producer and import prices to remain flat in June after rising 0.1 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, it fell against the pound.



As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1013 against the euro, 1.2445 against the pound, 0.9622 against the U.S. dollar and 117.59 against the yen.



