Wey Education Plc Launch of New Online Language School

Wey Education Plc ("Wey Education" or the "Company") (AIM: WEY.L) the educational services provider, announces that in September 2017 it will expand its activities by opening an Online Language School using its recently upgraded IT platform, developed for its mainstream online schools business.

The new language school to be called "Quoralexis" will initially offer tuition in English as a Foreign Language ("EFL") but is intended in due course to expand the offering into a range of foreign languages. The Company has considerable experience in teaching EFL to secondary school age pupils attending its online schools but this will create a new profit centre within the group and will facilitate an expansion into teaching all age groups rather than just secondary school pupils and will be available on a global basis.

Intiialy Quoralexis will offer the following English Language Course Categories: -

General English Language Courses - for Young Learners, Teenagers and Adults Cambridge English: Exam Preparation Courses - for Young Learners, Teenagers and Adults Cambridge English: Business English Certificates (BEC) Preparation Courses IELTS (Academic) Preparation Courses ('One to One' and 'Small Group') Corporate English Language Courses Bespoke ('One to One' and 'Small Group') English Language Courses

The Company has developed considerable experience of teaching foreign languages at iGCSE and A level online, where in addition to modern European Languages such as French, German and Spanish, the Company has offered more exotic choices such as Latin. The Company believes that there is an attractive opportunity to provide interactive online language teaching to students of all ages, either seeking an academic qualification or a better working knowledge of the relevant language. The business will be operated from the Company's existing offices with a dedicated General Manager using the Company's existing systems and resources.

Private Investor Evening 19 July 2017

The Company will hold a briefing session for private investors in London on 19 July 2017 commencing at 5.15 p.m. The intention of the evening is to enable both existing and interested private investors to gain a better understanding of the Company's activities and to give them an opportunity to meet senior management and directors. It is proposed that the briefing will consist of a description of the Company's activities and markets, a demonstration of an online lesson utilising the Company's new IT platform together with an explanation of the Company's expansion strategy. It will be followed by a Q&A session. Refreshments will be served.

Numbers are limited and entrance is by invitation only. To obtain an invitation, those wishing to attend should email david.massie@wedu.co.uk giving:-

Their name and address; and A contact telephone number

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday 19 July 2017

Time: 5.15 p.m.

Location: Dukes Hotel, 35 St James's Place, St. James's, London SW1A 1NY

David Massie, the Chairman of Wey commented:

"Quoralexis will be the only online English Language School which delivers real time, interactive, British English Language lessons. The breadth of our offering is substantial - it is a "one - stop shop" for all ages and language abilities and the types of English Language courses we are offering cover general English, English for University entrance, Business English, Bespoke and Corporate courses as well as specific exam preparation classes.

We have extensive experience in teaching online since 2005 within our online schools and our online learning Platform will enhance the student's learning experience as well as providing them with great outcomes. Over 12 years we have taught thousands of student's foreign languages online, and now expand that into the English Language market."

Background Note for Editors

Wey education Plc is an educational services company listed on the AIM section of the London Stock Exchange. It operates InterHigh, the UK's first online interactive secondary school teaching iGCSE and A level and recently launched Infinity Education, a second online school targeting those pupils capable of achieving the very highest grades at iGCSE and A level. Through the Wey ecademy, it provides teaching to other educational service providers, including other schools who may have a timetabling or capacity issue. It also serves the Local Authority market particularly assisting children who have been displaced from regular schools.

Wey is unusual for a small AIM company in that the majority of its shares are institutionally owned but management retain a shareholding of approximately 35%.

