The U.S. arm of the troubled solar power company can expect to receive a $6 million infusion of cash from its lenders, which have also permitted the sale of non-operational assets.

SolarWorld Americas, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based U.S. division of the bankrupt German solar company SolarWorld AG, has received confirmation today that its creditors will forward $6 million in cash to enable the company to stabilize through 2017.

In a short press release, SolarWorld Americas also revealed that it expects to receive a "double-digit-million-dollar" infusion of cash over the course of the year in addition to the $6 million already agreed. This cash injection will, the company hopes, arrive via the sale of assets not required for operations.

SolarWorld's U.S. creditors have permitted the firm to sell such assets provided the proceeds ...

