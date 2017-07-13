Zurich - The SWISS STARTUP GROUP as new holding company of the Swiss Startup Factory has been established over the last months and has successfully completed an important financing round by welcoming a very selected group of high-level investors.

The Swiss Startup Factory looks back to a very intense 2.5 years build up phase with the successful creation of one of the most valuable Startup Accelerator programs in Switzerland. Over the last 18 months SSUF has executed 3 successful accelerator batches and has invested in 18 early stage startups. The founders of SSUF have developed a very unique and purely privately financed Swiss startup platform to scout, analyze and accelerate the most promising early stage ICT startup projects in Switzerland. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...