

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation slowed as estimated in June, final results from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Consumer prices advanced 0.7 percent on a yearly basis, following a 0.8 percent rise in May.



Food prices grew 0.8 percent and cost of services advanced 0.9 percent. Energy prices logged an annual growth of 1.9 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained stable for the second consecutive month in June. Both monthly and annual rates came in line with the preliminary estimate published on June 30.



The increase in services prices due to a seasonal rebound in airfares was offset by a drop in energy prices and a downturn in food prices.



Inflation, based on harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed marginally to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent. On a monthly basis, the HICP remained flat in June. The HICP monthly and annual figures matched flash data.



