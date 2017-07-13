Outokumpu Oyj Press release July 13, 2017 at 11.00 am EET



The Outokumpu Group will publish the second-quarter 2017 results on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at approximately 12.00 pm EET.



A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 3.00 pm EET (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The results call will be hosted by Outokumpu's CEO Roeland Baan and CFO Christoph de la Camp. To participate in the conference call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:



UK/Europe: +44 20 3427 1919



US & Canada: +1 646 254 3363



Confirmation code: 6700111



The event can be viewed live at http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/simipc89. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event atwww.outokumpu.com/en/investors.



A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/IR-events/webcasts as of July 25, 2017 at around 6.00 pm EET.



For more information:



Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, tel. +358 9 421 34 66, mobile +358 40 576 0288



Media: Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



Outokumpu Group



Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel. We create advanced materials that are efficient, long lasting and recyclable - thus building a world that lasts forever. Stainless steel, invented a century ago, is an ideal material to create lasting solutions in demanding applications from cutlery to bridges, energy and medical equipment: it is 100% recyclable, corrosion-resistant, maintenance-free, durable and hygienic. Outokumpu employs some 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.comoutokumpu.com/stainless-newschoosestainless.outokumpu.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638123