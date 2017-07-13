

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady in June after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in June, the same rate of increase as in May.



In April, prices had risen 1.9 percent, which was the highest inflation since February 2012.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in June.



Underlying inflation also remained unchanged at 1.9 percent in June, while it was expected to ease to 1.7 percent. Monthly, underlying CPI rose 0.1 percent.



