

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Thursday, tracking firm overnight cues from Wall Street and Europe, as Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments about gradual policy tightening soothed fears of a central bank moving too fast.



In the first day of her testimony to Congress, Yellen on Wednesday reiterated the Fed's plans to raise rates and gradually reduce the size of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, but said the federal-funds rate don't have to rise all that much further to get to a neutral policy stance.



China's exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in June, official data showed today, further aiding sentiment.



In dollar terms, exports grew 11.3 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 8.9 percent rise economists had forecast. Similarly, imports surged 17.2 percent from a year ago, bigger than the expected growth of 14.5 percent.



China's Shanghai Composite index closed up 20.62 points or 0.64 percent at 3,218.16 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 288 points or 1.11 percent at 26,326 in late trade.



Japanese shares pared early gains to finish on a flat note as lower bond yields dragged down banking stocks and the yen firmed up, hurting exporters shares. The Nikkei average inched up 1.43 points to end at 20,099.81 while the broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,619.11.



Automakers Toyota and Honda Motor dropped less than half a percent on a slightly firmer yen as Yellen sounded less hawkish than expected. Toshiba shares slumped 4.5 percent after the Asahi newspaper reported the company was informed by its auditor that it would not provide an opinion, or endorsement, for its final report.



Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial lost 1.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial slid 1.1 percent. Technology stocks were in focus, with electronics and semiconductor company Tokyo Electron rising as much as 3 percent.



Australian shares rallied led by a surge in financial, healthcare and retail stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index jumped 63 points or 1.11 percent to 5,736.80 after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh record closing high overnight amid hints from the Fed that it would raise short-term interest rates and unwind its massive balance sheet only gradually.



The broader All Ordinaries index closed 61.40 points or 1.07 percent higher at 5,779.10. ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB rose between 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent while Westpac advanced 1.9 percent.



In the healthcare sector, Cochlear and CSL rallied 2-3 percent. Whitehaven Coal gained 1.7 percent after unveiling its full-year output figures. Retailers Woolworths, Wesfarmers and Harvey Norman climbed 1-3 percent.



South Korea's Kospi average climbed 17.72 points or 0.74 percent to 2,409.49, a record high, after low inflation enabled the Bank of Korea to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record low 1.25 percent for the 11th straight month.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 index rose 24.87 points or 0.33 percent to 7,610.89 after a strong lead from Wall Street overnight. Consumer confidence in New Zealand slowed in July, the latest survey from ANZ Bank revealed today, while industry data showed that the country's median house price rose an annual 5.8 percent in June.



India's Sensex was up 0.7 percent to reach a fresh record high, Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.6 percent and the Taiwan Weighted rose 0.4 percent while Indonesian shares were little changed and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was down 0.1 percent.



U.S. stocks rose overnight after oil prices jumped and Fed Chair Janet Yellen struck a surprisingly dovish tone in her congressional testimony. The Dow rose 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.1 percent.



