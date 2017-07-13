Nordic American Offshore Ltd: Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - comments to an article in Tradewinds

Hamilton, Bermuda, July 13, 2017

A maritime magazine (Tradewinds) writes today (July 13, 2017) that NAO has a matter ongoing with Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is not correct. The matter is closed. It is normal from time to time that a stock listed company has communication with SEC. NAO has no discussions with SEC.

The magazine is writing this in connection with Alexander Hanssons' purchase of 300,000 shares in Nordic American Offshore Ltd. yesterday. The immediate Hansson family is now holding 10.8% of the shares in NAO.

