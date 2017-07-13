

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has paid researchers and university professors to write academic papers that support its views on public policy issues, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.



As per the report, the tech giant has paid stipends of $5,000 to $400,000 for hundreds of research papers to defend against regulatory challenges of its market dominance.



The WSJ report is based on an analysis of 329 research papers identified by the Campaign for Accountability advocacy group as linked to Google in some way.



The study showed that these research papers, published between 2005 to 2017 and covering policy subjects like antitrust issues, were in some way funded by the company.



Meanwhile, Google, in its response to the Campaign for Accountability's analysis of academic papers, said the non-profit's report is highly misleading.



In a statement, Google said, 'We run many research programs that provide funding and resources to the external research community. This helps public and private institutions pursue research on important topics in computer science, technology, and a wide range of public policy and legal issues. Our support for the principles underlying an open internet is shared by many academics and institutions who have a long history of undertaking research on these topics-across important areas like copyright, patents, and free expression. We provide support to help them undertake further research, and to raise awareness of their ideas.'



In its report, the WSJ noted, citing certain emails, that some researchers share their papers before publication and let Google give suggestions. University of Illinois law professor Paul Heald reportedly pitched an idea on copyrights he thought would be useful to Google, and he received $18,830 to fund the work.



Google is said to promote the research papers to government officials. The company sometimes pays travel expenses for professors to meet with congressional aides and administration officials, the report noted.



Last month, Google was given a $2.71 billion fine by European regulators for unfairly favoring its services over competitors' in its search results.



