

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit increased in May from a month ago, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The current account gap widened to $5.24 billion in May from $3.60 billion in the preceding month.



The deficit in trade in goods rose to $5.65 billion in May from $3.50 billion in April. The balance on goods and services showed a shortfall of $4.53 billion versus $2.4 billion deficit in the prior month.



The capital account balance came in at a small surplus of $1.0 million in May versus a surplus of $8 million in April. On the other side, the financial account deficit rose to $6.03 billion from $3.78 billion.



