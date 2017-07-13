

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in June, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 2.3 percent climb in May. Prices have been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.4 percent annually in June and transport costs went up by 2.7 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices decreased 0.5 percent from May, when it declined by 0.3 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 1.1 percent yearly in June, while it edged down 0.2 percent from the preceding month.



