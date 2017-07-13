

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 12-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,850,948.62 11.0007



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,014,557.88 14.7657



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 809,234.02 17.9224



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,641,785.08 16.8557



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 12/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,611,649.34 10.1489



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2925000 USD 29,683,810.21 10.1483



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,940,046.58 12.753



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 292,966.78 13.9508



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,192,285.39 16.652



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,547,085.22 16.8108



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,580,919.77 11.2915



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,594,949.40 17.2655



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,469,821.48 19.1173



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 49,872,019.75 17.2568



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,540,273.15 14.5309



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 12/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 306,032.90 14.573



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,314,968.84 15.843



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,334,512.49 18.5349



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,310,853.18 16.389



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,184,527.67 10.4357



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,269,870.96 18.1384



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 12/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 298,864.56 18.679



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,752,134.73 19.0085



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 12/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,278,221.05 17.4838



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,278,077.25 17.4831



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 12/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,051,457.14 13.7822



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,489,456.19 18.2223



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,373,593.57 15.5967



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,327,088.55 10.545



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,256,601.73 18.3073



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,757,000.28 15.534



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 249,099.53 16.6066



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,445,052.37 5.5562



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,614,184.61 18.4682



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,025,562.11 15.7779



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,820,476.29 14.0037



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,559,952.74 17.5339



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 12/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 302,916.41 18.9323



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,730,427.12 19.1304



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,095,121.94 19.0475



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R3



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX