

13 July 2017



Acron Group's Fertiliser Output Up 29% in H1 2017



Group's Consolidated Output (including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh and North-Western Phosphorous Company) Product, '000 t H1 2017 H1 2016 ** YOY, % ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MINERAL FERTILISERS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonia 1,258 952 32.1



Incl. in-house consumption 887 919 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nitrogen fertilisers 1,927 1,766 9.1



Incl. in-house consumption 525 321



AN 990 859 15.2



Incl. in-house consumption 304 92



Urea 440 370 18.8



Incl. in-house consumption 221 229



UAN 497 536 -7.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Complex fertilisers 1,394 966 44.3



Incl. in-house consumption 31 9



NPK 1,108 941 17.8



Incl. in-house consumption 31 9



Bulk blends 285 25 11x increase ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total commercial output for Mineral Fertilisers* 3,144 2,435 29.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organic synthesis products 217 177 22.4



Incl. in-house consumption 100 93



Methanol 51 35 45.4



Incl. in-house consumption 32 33



Formalin 78 66 17.7



Incl. in-house consumption 67 60



Urea-formaldehyde resins 88 76 15.9



Incl. in-house consumption 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-organic compounds 368 339 8.5



Low-density and technical-grade AN 75 109 -30.8



Calcium carbonate 263 201 30.8



Liquid carbon dioxide 27 26 2.4



Argon 3 3 -10.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total commercial output for Industrial Products* 485 423 14.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



PHOSPHATE INPUTS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Apatite concentrate 544 584 -6.8



Incl. in-house consumption 449 405 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total commercial output for apatite concentrate* 95 179 -46.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT* 3,724 3,037 22.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Commercial output is output less in-house consumption. ** Excluding Hongri Acron output (due to sale of the plant in 2016)



Chairman of Acron's Board of Directors Alexander Popov comments on the results:



In H1 2017, Acron Group companies increased mineral fertiliser output nearly by a third to over 3 million tonnes. The record high results were due to the stable operation of the new ammonia unit, commissioned in 2016 at Acron's Veliky Novgorod facility, and to upgrades of core operations at both of the Group's production sites.



Acron's Veliky Novgorod facility increased the capacity of its four urea units, commissioned in 1969-1970, to 1,800 tonnes per day. Once the upgrades on the fifth urea unit are completed, aggregate capacity will reach 3,000 tonnes per day. We also decided to build a sixth urea unit with a capacity of 600 tonnes per day. That project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2018.



Acron's Veliky Novgorod facility also posted record high numbers for its NPK units, where an overhaul was started in early 2016. During this period, each of the two units increased NPK output more than 10% to 2,000 tonnes per day from 1,840 tonnes per day. The Company plans to ramp up production to 2,100 tonnes per day.



In 2016, Dorogobuzh completed an overhaul of its ammonium nitrate and NPK units, and the Company launched an upgrade of its ammonia unit this year. Once the project is completed, capacity will be up to 2,100 tonnes per day from 1,740 tonnes per day, for an annual output of 130,000 tonnes.



The decrease in apatite concentrate output at the Oleniy Ruchey mine is due to extensive stripping operations in Q1 2017. At the same time, the output in Q2 2017 reached a historical record high. The mine is expanding, and the start of ore production is scheduled for this year.



Thanks to our investment projects, we intend to continue increasing production volume.



Market Trends



The mineral fertiliser market in the second quarter is traditionally characterised by low seasonal demand. In this context, the increase in global urea supply pushed prices for this product down from local record highs seen in Q1 2017. The slowdown in India's imports added pressure. At the same time, exports from China shrank to half what they were the previous year. China remains a stabilising factor in the market. According to our estimates, the cost of urea production for most Chinese producers is $245 FOB per tonne because of the high prices for coal, used as a raw material, and the strengthening of the yuan in recent months. Consequently, we do not expect a considerable drop in global urea prices from the current levels.



The prices for premium nitrogen fertilisers - ammonium nitrate and urea-ammonium nitrate - also declined in Q2 2017, although more moderately than for the basic product - urea. As a result, these products' premiums increased.



NPK prices in Q2 2017 were relatively stable. Amid lowered prices in the nitrogen and phosphorous segments, NPK fertilisers were supported by higher potash prices. NPK premiums to the product basket remain high.



Average Indicative Prices, USD/t, FOB Baltic/Black Sea



+--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------------+----------------+ | | Q2 2017 | Q1 2017 | Q2 2016 | Q2 2017 / | Q2 2017 / | | | | | | Q1 2017 change | Q2 2016 change | +--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------------+----------------+ | NPK 16-16-16 | 264 | 262 | 308 | +1.0% | -14.3% | +--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------------+----------------+ | AN | 168 | 202 | 154 | -17.2% | +8.6% | +--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------------+----------------+ | UAN | 137 | 158 | 143 | -13.3% | -4.2% | +--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------------+----------------+ | Urea | 191 | 237 | 196 | -19.2% | -2.5% | +--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------------+----------------+ | Ammonia | 284 | 302 | 274 | -5.8% | +3.6% | +--------------+---------+---------+---------+----------------+----------------+



Media contacts:



Tatiana Smirnova Public Relations Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)



Investor contacts: Ilya Popov Investor Relations Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It has a wholly owned transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated revenue under IFRS of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ACRON via GlobeNewswire



B3BS5Q4R23



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX