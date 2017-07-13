ATOS: ATOS teams with DELL EMC and Microsoft to launch Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack

Paris (France), Washington D.C. (US), July 13, 2017 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_15/atos-positioned-leaders-quadrant-gartner-magic-quadrant-sap-application-services-eme), a leader in digital transformation, launches Atos CanopyOrchestratedHybrid Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack, a fully integrated hybrid cloud service, powered by the DELL EMC Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack hybrid cloud platform. The new solution is a complete end-to-end Cloud offering, bringing together the combined experience from Atos, Dell EMC and Microsoft to make it easier for businesses to manage workloads and build and share cloud-native applications across both private and public clouds. Canopy (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-canopy-orchestrated-hybrid-cloud) is the Atos brand for Cloud and a key component of Atos' Digital Transformation Factory (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory) strategy.

Hybrid Cloud: strategy adopted by 80% of large organisations

Interoperability between public and private cloud resources has quickly become a top requirement for many organizations' IT infrastructures. A recent study by IDC* shows that 80 percent of large organizations have a hybrid cloud strategy and 51 percent already use both public and private cloud infrastructure resources.

Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for Azure Stack

Azure Stack is an extension of Azure, enabling new hybrid cloud applications. Using the combined experience and expertise from Atos, Dell EMC and Microsoft, this offering enables businesses to simply and quickly build a hybrid cloud deployment based on Microsoft Azure Stack. It offers automated delivery of IT services for both cloud-native and traditional applications. Additionally, it unifies the experience across the Azure public cloud platform and on-premises with Azure Stack, so businesses can manage workloads and deploy new apps in the cloud more easily, regardless of which cloud they are deployed to.

Businesses will benefit from increased control, flexibility and agility as well as reduced costs, without compromising on compliance or security. As a result, organizations can better engage with their customers, reduce time to market for new services, and free resources to focus on adding business value.

Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President IDM, Atos says: "We believe the hybrid cloud is the foundation of the digital transformation of our clients. This truly integrated solution supports businesses on their hybrid digital transformation journeys and enables them to respond swiftly to the market and create exceptional customer experiences."

Peter Cutts, Senior Vice President, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Dell EMC comments: "Adopting a hybrid cloud strategy is key to both IT and digital transformation because it enables IT to rapidly develop and deploy new applications, optimize resources, control costs and deliver the best possible customer experiences. Our trusted hybrid cloud platforms make the complex simple, helping customers accelerate delivery of cloud services, reduce cost, and allow them to focus on adding value to their business."

Availability

The new solution is expected to be available in the second half of calendar year 2017. To find out more, watch our video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kfrC1E6tdQ) or visit our website here (https://atos.net/en/solutions/infrastructure-transformation-hybrid-cloud/digital-private-cloud/hybrid-azure-cloud.).

*Global IDC study commissioned by DELL EMC which interviewed 1,000 mid- to large-sized organizations that are using and/or evaluating private and public cloud.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud

Atos Canopy is the Atos brand for Cloud. Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud is Atos' cloud service offering, which provides businesses with end-to-end managed, digital services including service orchestration and application and infrastructure transformation and management, over a combination of private and public clouds for all applications. Atos' aim is to support businesses on their digital transformation journeys so that they may benefit from the advantages of a full Cloud solution - improved operational efficiency, reduced IT operational costs, security and scale - so that these businesses may better engage with their customers, reduce time to market for new services, and free up resources to focus on adding business value.

