

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were little changed on Thursday, following strong gains in the previous session after Fed Chair Janet Yellen struck a surprisingly dovish tone in her congressional testimony.



Investors awaited further comments from her second day of testimony on Capitol Hill later today.



In economic releases, German consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated in June, latest figures from Destatis showed.



The consumer price index rose at a slightly faster pace of 1.6 percent year-over-year in June, following a 1.5 percent climb in May.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 12,639 in late opening deals after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session.



Osram Licht rallied 1 percent. The company has confirmed media reports that it has held negotiations with Continental AG regarding the formation of a joint venture for intelligent lighting solutions in the automotive segment. Continental shares advanced 0.7 percent.



Carmaker Daimler fell over 1 percent after reports that it sold over 1 million cars with excessive emissions in the European and U.S. market.



Gerresheimer shares declined 0.9 percent. The drug delivery devices maker reported that its net income from continuing operations for the second quarter declined to 25.1 million euros from 28.9 million euros a year earlier.



