Automotive Plastic Fastener Market Size Worth $3.67 Billion by 2021: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalautomotive plastic fasteners marketis expected to reach USD 3.67 billion by 2021, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing substitution of metal fasteners in automotive interiors owing to improved aesthetics and lightweight characteristics is expected to propel demand.

The plastic fasteners production is highly influenced by high production volumes of automotive vehicles across major economies of the world. The market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to various small-scale manufacturers concentrated in countries including Thailand, China, and Germany.

The industry rivalry is expected to be high owing to manufacturers of low switching cost of manufacturers from metal to plastic products. However, factors including low tensile strength of the fasteners in high stress applications are expected to impact the product demand.

Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), ARaymond and Alcoa, Inc. are the major manufacturers dominating the market. Profit margins of companies vary in the range of 15 to 20% owing to reduced manufacturing costs. The uncertainty in automotive production statistics coupled with raw materials price volatility are expected to be major barriers for new entrants in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The product demand in automotive interior application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2021, owing to their light weight, wide variety, and compatibility with the internal ambience of the vehicle. In addition, increasing product demand on account of their ability to resist water and dust ingress in car interiors, is expected to propel growth

The average price and weight of a plastic fastener is significantly lower than a metal fastener, which lowers the vehicle cost and improves the overall automobile efficiency. As a result, the product demand in passenger cars is expected to reach the revenue of USD 1.96 billion by 2021

The demand for plastic fasteners in Europe was valued at USD 461.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2021. The presence of a large number of automotive companies, including General Motors Company, Ford, Fiat, Toyota Motor Corporation, and AM General in the region is expected propel growth

Japan & South Korea have been a major market for the product accounting about 25% of the overall fasteners demand in Asia Pacific. However, both these regions witnessed a decline over the next two consecutive years in terms of production, which impacted the industry growth

& have been a major market for the product accounting about 25% of the overall fasteners demand in . However, both these regions witnessed a decline over the next two consecutive years in terms of production, which impacted the industry growth The key fastener manufacturers across the globe include Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), ARaymond, Sundram Fasteners Limited, Precision Castparts Corporation and Alcoa, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive plastic fasteners market on the basis of application, function, vehicle type and region:

Automotive Plastic Fastener Application Outlook (Volume, Billion Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Interior Exterior Electronics Wire harnessing Chassis Powertrain Others

Automotive Plastic Fastener Function Outlook (Volume, Billion Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Bonding NVH

Automotive Plastic Fastener Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Billion Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Passenger cars Light commercial vehicles

Automotive Plastic Fastener Regional Outlook (Volume, Billion Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) North America U.S. Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan & Korea Rest of the World



