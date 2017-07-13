The funding is for 48 identified solar projects spanning two SunShot programs designed to advance solar power technologies in the U.S.

While the very real fears that Donald Trump might get shot of the SunShot Initiative have not melted away, the Department of Energy (DOE) continues to plow on with its welcome and appreciated funding of the program.

This week, a further $46.2 million in funding was announced for a total of 48 solar projects. The monies are intended to support innovative, early-stage solar power technologies aimed at bringing further cost reduction and improved reliability and efficiency to the industry.

This latest round of funding spans two different portions of the SunShot Initiative. ...

