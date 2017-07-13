sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,90 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 866405 ISIN: US1567001060 Ticker-Symbol: CYT 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,743
19,938
11:26
19,885
20,08
11:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTURYLINK INC
CENTURYLINK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTURYLINK INC19,900,00 %