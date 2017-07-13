

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson sued CenturyLink Inc. on Wednesday over its billing practices. The state attorney general's suit alleges that the internet, phone and cable television provider frequently billed Minnesota customers at higher rates than quoted by its its sales agents.



The lawsuit filed in Anoka County District Court accuses CenturyLink of consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices. The filing cites 37 specific cases in which people were overbilled by the company and denied the opportunity to reduce those charges.



The lawsuit comes after investigations for over a year by the state after the attorney general's office received hundreds of complaints about billing from CenturyLink customers.



Swanson said she's asking to impose civil penalties, change of sales practices by the company, and that CenturyLink pay restitution to affected customers.



CenturyLink is already facing a $12 billion lawsuit alleging that consumers were saddled with costly unwanted services.



Swanson said, 'It is not OK for a company to quote one price and then charge another for something as basic as cable television and internet service. We want an injunction so the company stops doing this to other people, and hopefully fixes the problem for these people as well.'



In response, CenturyLink spokesman Mark Molzen reportedly said that the company has been cooperating with Minnesota's investigation since its inquiry began and has provided all information requested.



'We are disappointed that the Attorney General has chosen a press conference to communicate her concerns instead of contacting CenturyLink directly. We take these allegations seriously and will review and respond in due course,' he said.



The complaint comes as the company is in the midst of a $34 billion merger with Level 3 Communications Inc.



Shares of CenturyLink declined around 3.23 percent on the news and closed at $22.50. In the after hours trading, stock gained 0.27 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX