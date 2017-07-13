

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The euro fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.4759 against the Australian dollar, a 3-day low of 1.0984 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day low of 0.8815 against the pound, from early highs of 1.4893, 1.1024 and 0.8874, respectively.



Against the yen and the NZ dollar, the euro dropped to 1-week lows of 128.84 and 1.5592 from early highs of 129.66 and 1.5755, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged down to 1.1405 and 1.4537 from early highs of 1.1456 and 1.4594, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.45 against the aussie, 1.08 against the franc, 0.87 against the pound, 127.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the kiwi, 1.12 against the greenback and 1.43 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX