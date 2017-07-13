

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session on Thursday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments about gradual policy tightening soothed fears of a central bank moving too fast.



Investors awaited further comments from her second day of testimony on Capitol Hill later today.



In economic releases, French inflation slowed as estimated in June, final results from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer prices advanced 0.7 percent on a yearly basis, following a 0.8 percent rise in May.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points or 0.26 percent at 5,235 in late opening deals after rising as much as 1.6 percent on Wednesday.



Areva rose 1 percent after the French state completed its 2 billion-euro (2 billion pounds) capital increase in the nuclear engineering and construction firm.



Speed-train maker Alstom rallied nearly 3 percent on reporting a 6 percent rise in first-quarter sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX