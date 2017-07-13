

13 JULY 2017



NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC



RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



Northern 2 VCT PLC ('the Company') announces that at the annual general meeting held on 12 July 2017 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.



The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr A M Conn, Mr D P A Gravells, Mr F L G Neale, Mr S P Devonshire and Miss C A McAnulty.



Following the retirement from the board of Mr C G A Fletcher at the conclusion of the annual general meeting, Miss C A McAnulty was appointed as the chairman of the Company's audit committee.



Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:



+------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |Number|Resolution | For|No preference|Against|Vote withheld| +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |1 |To receive and approve |9,349,020| 451,799| 0| 9,358| | |the financial statements | | | | | | |for the year ended 31 | | | | | | |March 2017 | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |2 |To approve and declare a |9,370,483| 439,694| 0| 0| | |final dividend of 3.5p | | | | | | |per share in respect of | | | | | | |the year ended | | | | | | |31 March 2017 | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |3 |To approve the Directors'|8,695,648| 449,694|477,662| 187,173| | |remuneration report in | | | | | | |respect of the year ended| | | | | | |31 March 2017 other than | | | | | | |the part of such report | | | | | | |containing the directors'| | | | | | |remuneration policy | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |4 |To approve the directors'|8,618,239| 452,431|522,859| 216,648| | |remuneration policy | | | | | | |contained in the | | | | | | |directors' remuneration | | | | | | |report for the year ended| | | | | | |31 March 2017 | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |5 |To re-elect Mr A M Conn |9,070,600| 512,094|114,763| 112,720| | |as a director | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |6 |To re-elect Mr D P A |8,978,869| 520,745|187,364| 123,199| | |Gravells as a director | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |7 |To re-elect Mr F L G |8,921,865| 496,613|181,556| 210,143| | |Neale as a director | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |8 |To re-elect Mr S P |8,963,409| 502,008|142,050| 202,710| | |Devonshire | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |9 |To re-elect Miss C A |8,838,582| 496,613|237,965| 237,017| | |McAnulty as a director | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |10 |To re-appoint KPMG LLP as|8,960,504| 504,318|184,442| 160,913| | |independent auditor | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |11 |To authorise the audit |9,267,481| 468,615| 40,838| 33,243| | |committee to fix the | | | | | | |remuneration of the | | | | | | |independent auditor | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |12 |To authorise the |9,214,288| 439,694| 65,943| 90,252| | |directors to allot shares| | | | | | |pursuant to Section 551 | | | | | | |of the Companies Act 2006| | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |13 |To disapply Section 561 |8,920,549| 439,694|315,563| 134,371| | |of the Companies Act | | | | | | |2006 in relation to | | | | | | |certain allotments of | | | | | | |equity securities and the| | | | | | |sale of treasury shares | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+ |14 |To authorise the Company |9,288,209| 418,673| 79,085| 24,210| | |to make market purchases | | | | | | |of ordinary shares in | | | | | | |accordance with Section | | | | | | |701 of the Companies Act | | | | | | |2006 | | | | | +------+-------------------------+---------+-------------+-------+-------------+



