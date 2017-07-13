

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish Krona drifted higher against the euro in early European deals on Thursday, as Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady in June after easing in the previous month.



Figures from Statistics Sweden showed that the consumer price index climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in June, the same rate of increase as in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in June.



The Swedish Krona climbed to 9.5412 against the euro, a level not seen since April 4. The Krona may locate resistance around the 9.4 region.



