Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 13/07/2017 / 16:59 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Tops in Institutional Investor All-Asia Executive Team Ranking for Second Consecutive Year * Hong Kong, 13 July 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 636.HK) claimed top spots in all categories in the Transportation sector, and ranked among the "Most Honored Companies" in Asia for the second year running in All-Asia Executive Team ranking, published by _Institutional Investor, _aleading international financial publication_._ The 2017 All-Asia Executive Team, an annual ranking of corporate leaders in the region, reflects the opinions of more than 3,900 investment professionals at 980 financial institutions, including portfolio managers and buy-side analysts and sell-side analysts. Each rank is weighted by place (first, second and third). To be distinguished as a "Most Honored Company", the voted company has to reach two or more top-three rankings. For the second year in a row, Kerry Logistics and its key executives achieved top three rankings in all categories in the Transportation sector, namely: - Most Honored Company - Best CEO - William Ma (First place - nominated by buy-side and sell-side ) - Best CFO - Ellis Cheng (First place - nominated by sell-side; Third place by buy-side) - Best IR Professional - Cheryl Yeung (First place - nominated by buy-side and sell-side) - Best Investor Relations Program (First place - nominated by buy-side and sell-side ) - Best Analyst Days (First place - nominated by buy-side and sell-side ) - Best Website (First place - nominated by buy-side and sell-side ) William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics said, "We are honoured to attain the top rankings in All-Asia Executive Team survey once again. It is a recognition of our dedicated efforts and continuous improvement in investor relation practices. This year's ranking was more competitive which shows companies prioritizing key attributes in corporate governance amidst a tough economic environment. At Kerry Logistics, we greatly value timely and effective communication with our investors and remain committed to upholding our excellence in investor relations." -End- *About Institutional Investor* Now entering its fifth decade, Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost financial publications with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers a host of proprietary research and rankings that serve as respected industry benchmarks. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service locations in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 46 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2016-2017. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LUEGLTOUQW [1] Document title: Institutional_Investor All-Asia Executive Team Ranking _E_20170713_Final 13/07/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aadb9ff39776b2c1f349b42ae5162bc4&application_id=592473&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2017 04:59 ET (08:59 GMT)