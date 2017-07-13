

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed in choppy trade on Thursday after strong gains in the previous session.



While a positive trading update from defense contractor Babcock helped underpin sentiment, the pound continued to show impressive gains against the euro, keeping investors nervous.



The pound jumped for the second day against the dollar and also strengthened further against the euro after Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said Britain's money-printing program should end sooner rather than later.



The FTSE 100 was up 8 points or 0.11 percent at 7,425 in late opening deals after closing 1.2 percent higher the previous day.



Miners were broadly higher, with Antofagasta, Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Glencore rising 1-2 percent.



Sports Direct was marginally higher after acquiring a 25.75 percent stake in struggling video games retailer Game Digital.



Defense and engineering services firm Babcock reversed early gains to turn lower.



Astrazeneca shares slumped 4.5 percent on the buzz that its chief executive is leaving.



In economic releases, the U.K. economy grew at a subdued rate in the second quarter of 2017, the British Chambers of Commerce said in its quarterly economic survey published today.



The balance of firms reporting increasing domestic sales in the manufacturing sector held steady at +20, while the balance reporting export sales rose marginally to +27 from +26.



In services, the balance of firms reporting increasing domestic sales fell to +19 from +22 and domestic orders dropped to +15 from +19.



