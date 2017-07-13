On July 13, 2017, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of AS LHV Group and to list its 411,337 additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options programme in Baltic Main List.



Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS LHV Group will be listed on Friday, July 14, 2017 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Thus, altogether 25,767,342 shares of LHV Group (ISIN: EE3100073644) will be traded under the trading code LHV1T on or about July 14.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.