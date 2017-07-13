

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation eased to the lowest level in seven months in June as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Inflation slowed to 1.5 percent in June, the lowest since November, from 1.9 percent in May. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on June 29.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in June, as estimated, after falling 0.1 percent in May.



The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent annually versus 2 percent rise in the previous month. The annual rate matched preliminary estimate.



Month-on-month, the HICP rose 0.1 percent instead of nil growth estimated previously.



