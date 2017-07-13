GALA SPA AWARDS 2018: Start of Application Phase for Innovative Concepts, Products, Luxury Hotels and Spa Locations; Introduction of the 'Medical & Health Concepts' Category

HAMBURG, Germany, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The application phase for the 22nd GALA SPA AWARDS starts from now on. Companies and manufacturers of innovative beauty products or unusual treatments, as well as spa locations and luxury hotels from more than 38 countries can submit their application for one of the most important international beauty and spa awards. Companies from Mauritius and Montenegro will be able to take part in the competition for the first time this year. The application phase ends on September 15, 2017.

The GALA SPA AWARDS 2018 will be awarded next spring in six instead of the previous eight categories, including the newly-introduced category Medical & Health Concepts. For this purpose, the present categories Men Concepts and Treatment Concepts will be incorporated into existing categories. The Luxury Hotel/City Resorts and Innovative Spa Concepts categories will be subsumed under Spa Concepts.

GALA Editor-in-chief and GALA SPA AWARDS judging panel member, Anne Meyer-Minnemann says, "The GALA SPA AWARDS are one of the most important international awards in the beauty industry and enjoy ever-growing popularity year-after-year. Companies and hotels from more than 38 countries can now submit their applications. The beauty market is also growing and new products and applications from the medical and health sector are conquering the market. For this reason, we have decided to introduce a new category."

The GALA SPA AWARDS will be bestowed in Baden-Baden on April 14, 2018 during a glamorous ceremony attended by well-known guests. Special highlights of the evening will include the announcement of the winners of the 'Beauty Idol' award and the 'Special Prize'. The 'Beauty Idol' award honors a celebrity who stands out due to his or her positive attitude to life and lifestyle in accordance with the spa concept. 'Beauty Idol' award winners from recent years include Ana Ivanovic, Naomi Campbell, Chantelle Winnie, Irina Shayk, Toni Garrn, Julie Delpy and Karolina Kurkova, among others. The most recent 'Special Prize' was awarded to Franziska van Almsick for her Schwimmkids e.V., an association advocating free, qualified swimming lessons in German schools.

Application documents for the six categories Luxury Concepts, Organic Concepts, Innovation Concepts, Cult Concepts, Medical & Health Concepts as well as Spa Concepts can only be submitted online at http://www.gala-spaawards.de/index.php/de/bewerbung.html. Your contact for all applications is Katharina Donath, phone +49-30-3703-4374, e-mail: spaawards@gala.de.

For more details about the GALA SPA AWARDS 2018 please visit: http://www.gala.de/spa-awards

The GALA SPA AWARDS:

The GALA SPA AWARDS is one of the most important international beauty and spa awards. Only first-class care products and hotels/locations that meet the holistic requirements of the GALA SPA AWARDS are honored. The independent judging panel comprises the following members: Medical Aesthetics Physicians Dr. Barbara Sturm and Dr. Susanne Steinkraus; stress management and time-out coach Susanne Preiss; Television Presenter Judith Rakers; Dermatologist and Cosmetic Science Professor Dr. Martina Kerscher; CEO of Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa Frank Marrenbach, Stylist and Publisher Armin Morbach; GALA Editor-in-chief Anne Meyer-Minnemann; Head of the GALA Beauty department Frie Kicherer, and GALA Beauty Editor Ariane Häusler.

Your press contact:

GALA PR / Communication

Theda Harms

Gruner + Jahr GmbH & Co KG

Phone: +49-40-3703-2980

E-Mail: harms.theda@guj.de



http://www.gala.de