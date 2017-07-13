

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended gains from the previous session on Thursday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments about gradual policy tightening soothed fears of a central bank moving too fast.



Investors awaited further comments from her second day of testimony on Capitol Hill later today.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.6 percent at 387.07 in late opening deals after climbing 1.5 percent the previous day to hit its highest level in two weeks.



The German DAX was moving up 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher in choppy trade.



The pound jumped against both the dollar and euro after Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said Britain's money-printing program should end sooner rather than later.



Miners were broadly higher, with Antofagasta, Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Glencore rising 1-2 percent after Chinese exports and imports figures for June topped forecasts.



Areva rose 0.8 percent after the French state completed its 2 billion-euro (2 billion pounds) capital increase in the nuclear engineering and construction firm.



Speed-train maker Alstom jumped more than 3 percent on reporting a 6 percent rise in first-quarter sales.



Astrazeneca slumped 4.5 percent in London on the buzz that its chief executive is leaving.



German carmaker Daimler dropped 0.6 percent after reports that it sold over 1 million cars with excessive emissions in the European and U.S. market.



The day's economic reports proved to be a mixed bag, with German and French inflation figures for June matching the initial estimates, while a gauge of U.K. house prices grew at a much slower pace in the month.



