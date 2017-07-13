Carbon Black Market Projected to Grow at 8.42% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Carbon Black Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during 2016 - 2021. The strong growth in carbon black industry is driven by the surging demand from tire and rubber industries. Emerging shift from commodity black to more specialized grade carbon black is projected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth. Global Carbon Black Market has been segmented on basis of type (Commodity Carbon Black and Specialty Carbon Black); By Process (Furnace, Acetylene, Thermal and Lampblack), By Application (Tire and Industrial Rubber Products, Plastics and Textiles, Paint and Coatings, Toner and Printing Ink), and By Region (APAC, North America, Europe and ROW).

(This report is available at 25% Discount till 30 September 2017. To avail discount please contact at +1-888-391-5441 / sales@reportsandreports.com)

Browse 198 Tables and Figures, 10 Companies Profiles, spread across 170 pages at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/698403-global-carbon-black-market-by-type-by-process-by-application-by-region-opportunities-and-forecasts-2016-2021-by-type-commodity-carbon-black-and-specialty-carbon-black-by-process-furnace-acetylene-thermal-and-lampblack-by-application-tire-and-industrial-rubber-products-plastics-and-textiles-paint-and-coatings-toner-and-printing-ink-by-region-apac-north-america-europe-and-row-by-country-china-india-japan-us-germany-uk-brazil-saudi-arabia-.html.

Although, commodity carbon black holds the major percentage share in the total carbon black demand, specialty black is projected to display a faster growth in the future. Among the regions, APAC holds the largest market share mainly due to pouring number of vehicle production and shift of tire companies in low-cost countries in the region.

Company Profile cover under report: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A, Cabot Corporation, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Birla Carbon, Continental Carbon, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd., OMSK Carbon Group, Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Co. and Monolith Materials.

Order a copy of Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=698403.

(This report is available at 25% Discount till 30 September 2017. To avail discount please contact at +1-888-391-5441 / sales@reportsandreports.com)

The report provides coverage by Types, Process and By Application:

By Type: Commodity Carbon Black and Specialty Carbon Black.

By Process: Furnace, Acetylene, Thermal and Lampblack.

By Application: Tire and Industrial Rubber Products, Plastics and Textiles, Paint and Coatings and Toner and Printing Ink.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Strategic Recommendation

Global Carbon Black Product: An Overview

Global Carbon Black Market: An Overview

Global Carbon Black Market: By Type (Specialty Carbon Black and Commodity Carbon Black)

Global Carbon Black Market: By Process (Furnace Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Lampblack)

Global Carbon Black Market, By Application (Tire and Industrial Rubber Products, Plastics and Textiles, Paints and Coatings, Toner and Printing Ink)

Global Carbon Black Market: By Region

Market Dynamics

Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market

SWOT Analysis - Microbial Enhanced Oil RecoveryMarket

Value Chain Analysis

Another report on Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Pipe Market says over the recent years, the global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) pipes became the best alternative for large and small diameter pipe whose application is witnessing rapid growth in diversified industries such as Oil & Gas, Industries, Water/ Waste Water and Irrigation. Although weak global economic conditions have impacted the growth of Fibre Reinforced Plastic Pipe industry in past few years but there is a rebound in the U.S. and emerging economies. The global FRP pipe market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of 3% during 2016 - 2021, chiefly driven by expanding emerging regions like APAC and support by United States and Middle East Region. The Asia Pacific and North America FRP pipe markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% and 2.4% respectively during 2016-2021. Get a copy of Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Pipe Market Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=975857.

About Us

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra,India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us On:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS Link:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/p-210-azoth-analytics.xml